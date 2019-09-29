Parts of Olympic National Park remain closed Sunday due to inclement weather.

Snow is covering Hurricane Ridge Road and a rockfall blocked another portion of the roadway.

Hurricane Ridge Road is closed above the Heart O' the Hills Campground. Deer Park Road is closed at the park boundary.

Olympic National Park

Snow levels dropped below 4,000 feet on Friday. The elevation at Hurricane Ridge Road is more 5,200 feet.

Park officials cautioned hikers and campers about winter-like conditions over the weekend.

Call the park's Road & Weather line at 360-565-3131 for status updates.

