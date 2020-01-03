PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW received hundreds of texts Saturday from concerned viewers seeking answers to their questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. These were the three most commonly-asked questions.

Q: Is there a vaccine to prevent coronavirus?

A: According to the CDC website, there is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

Q: What should I do if I had close contact with someone who has COVID-19?

The CDC website says to contact your healthcare provider immediately. If they determine that you do not need to be hospitalized and can be isolated at home, you will be monitored by your local or state health department. Below are several recommended steps to prevention until you can return to your normal activities.



◘ Stay home except to get medical care

◘ Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home

◘ Call ahead before visiting your doctor

◘ Cover your coughs and sneezes

◘ Clean your hands often

Q: Does CDC recommend the use of a face mask to prevent the coronavirus?

A: CDC says face masks should be used by people who have COVID-19. It does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from the virus.

