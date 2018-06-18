DULUTH, Minn. - A freighter ran aground and nearly hit Duluth's break wall on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene where the M/V American Spirit, a 1,004-foot ship, became grounded about 50 feet from the wall near the Aerial Lift Bridge.

There were strong winds and heavy rains at the time, but the cause of the incident is under investigation.

The Duluth Fire Department says the ship stopped about 50 feet short of the wall. They say there are no fuel leaks or injuries, but it's going to take a major tug operation to get the ship out of the harbor.

The U.S. Coast Guard says there is a 500-yard safety zone being enforced around the ship. According to the Coast Guard, the American Spirit was leaving Duluth fully loaded with taconite when it ran aground attempting to turn out of the harbor.

