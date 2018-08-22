CORBETT, Ore. — A 64-year-old man was killed on Tuesday after slipping and falling from a trail in the Columbia River Gorge, according to Corbett Fire.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office identified the man as John Ferdinand Winther from Mastic Beach, New York. He was hiking down with his wife, daughter, and son by the waterfalls when he slipped and fell off the lower end, between 40 to 50 feet, along the Bridal Veil trail.

Bystanders performed CPR until emergency crews arrived and took over. Despite lifesaving efforts, Winther died from his injuries.

© 2018 KGW