BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley was turned away for no apparent reason when he tried to enter a federal detention center holding children separated from their parents.

"I was barred entry," he said in a tweet. "Asked repeatedly to speak to a supervisor—he finally came out and said he can’t tell us anything. Police were called on us."

"Children should never be ripped from their families and held in secretive detention centers," he continued.

In a Facebook live video, Merkley arrives at the front door. The windows of the facility are blacked out. The only means of communication is a intercom box that also includes a phone number.

A worker arrives at the scene and refuses him entry. He was told that a supervisor would come out and speak with him. That never happened.

Another worker provided the number of a press liaison to Merkley. After officers arrived, he patiently explained immigration policy involving parents and children to one of them. He then walked away shortly thereafter after being asked to leave the property.

The episode was captured and shared widely via social media of human rights groups.

