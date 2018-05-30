A standoff is happening in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood between police and an off-duty King County sheriff's deputy who is holed up inside an apartment.

It is happening near the intersection of Belmont Avenue East and East Pine Street. Police say they believe the suspect may be armed.

Police say it started as a domestic violence assault call Wednesday morning. The suspect has been barricaded since 1:30 a.m. and has been talking with law enforcement throughout the standoff.

The victim was able to get out safely.

Some neighbors were told to evacuate and others were told to shelter in place.

The deputy has been with King County Sheriff's Office for two and a half years. He has been on paid administrative leave since March for an ongoing investigation.

Seattle Police will do a criminal investigation of the incident first, and the Sheriff's Office will do an internal investigation afterwards.

Belmont is closed between East Olive Way and East Howell Street. Howell is also closed between Summit Avenue East and Boylston Avenue East, according to Seattle Police.

© 2018 KING