The Seattle Police Department is on a new beat — set to the rhythm of Macklemore's song 'Downtown.' The department started filming their lip sync video for a challenge spreading across social media.

Police invited community members to join a parade scene Tuesday night at the Belltown Community Center. They note Macklemore's video was originally shot in Spokane, but wanted "to put a hometown spin on an amazing song."

WATCH: Sneak peek of Seattle police lip sync video

The national lip sync challenge spread to Seattle when the Norfolk Police Department challenged SPD to participate:

YOUR WAIT IS OVER!!!! The Norfolk Police Department was challenged by the @Corinth_Police to a #lipsync battle and we gladly accepted. As you can see we all had a great time filming the video!!! https://t.co/dO0QOdg21H @SeattlePD @NorfolkPolice @VBPD @SLMPD pic.twitter.com/JqQExo61NU — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 9, 2018

Norfolk officers performed to "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars, which prompted Seattle to pick "Downtown," by local rapper Macklemore.

SPD accepted Norfolk's challenge on Twitter.

OK, @NorfolkPD. It's on. We don't want to make an unruly mess of this video, so we will take some time to put it together. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 11, 2018

Then SPD released a blooper reel teasing their upcoming video shoot:

SPD public information officer Sgt. Sean Whitcomb said the cost of production will likely be minimal. All officers participating were off the clock except for a few controlling traffic. The fire truck came from a nearby station, and was available to leave on a call if necessary.

He noted that the Seattle Police Foundation donated money to cover some camera equipment rentals, and SPD will pay for a film permit fee to the city. He was not immediately able to give a number for total production cost.

Whitcomb also said it's turned out to be an important community outreach event.

"For us as a police department, this is not so much about us, but really about the community," he said.

"It's a lot of fun," said incoming SPD chief Carmen Best. "I'm happy to participate. Happy to have a little rivalry with Norfolk Police dept. We've got our mayor out here, we've got this."

Now we wait for the finished product and see if Seattle police challenge another department to carry on the task.

Meet the stars behind Norfolk's viral video:

© 2018 KING