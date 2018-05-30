A 13-hour standoff between Seattle police and an off-duty King County sheriff's deputy ended Wednesday afternoon in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police took the suspect into custody around 3 p.m.

Police say it started as a domestic violence assault call Wednesday morning. The suspect barricaded since 1:30 a.m. and has been talking with law enforcement throughout the standoff.

The deputy refused to exit an apartment near the intersection of Belmont Avenue East and East Pine Street. Police believed the suspect was armed.

The victim was able to get out safely.

Even after working for more than eight hours during a standoff, @SeattlePD SWAT makes sure they pick up garbage before shutting down the temporary command post on Belmont Avenue. pic.twitter.com/HnMpzeBaDn — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 30, 2018

Some neighbors were told to evacuate and others were told to shelter in place.

The deputy has been with King County Sheriff's Office for two and a half years. He has been on paid administrative leave since March for an ongoing investigation.

Seattle Police will do a criminal investigation of the incident first, and the Sheriff's Office will do an internal investigation afterward.

