At least 13 arrested as Seattle police move into the ‘CHOP’ Wednesday morning

The Seattle Police Department moved into the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" zone early Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department (SPD) moved into the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" (CHOP) zone early Wednesday morning.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order to vacate the area due to the ongoing violence and public safety issues in the area of the East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park area.

Police moved into the CHOP just before 5 a.m. and issued a dispersal order to any protestors in the area.

Police tweeted at 5:20 a.m. that 10 people had been arrested. Another tweet at 5:30 a.m. said three other people were arrested at 12th and Pike.

"Anyone who remains in the area, or returns to the area, is subject to arrest," another SPD tweet said.

SPD said officers enforcing Mayor Durkan’s order are “wearing a higher-level of protective gear” because “numerous people in the area are in possession of firearms” and that suspects in recent shooting may still be in the area.

Officers were seen clearing tents and barriers in the CHOP.

Two teenagers have been killed and three others were injured in shootings in or near the CHOP since the protest began on June 8.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said last week that the Seattle Police Department will begin returning to the East Precinct in the CHOP, although a timeline wasn't provided. The precinct was evacuated on June 11.