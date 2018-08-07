A Seattle man who said he was hit by lightning last month is still recovering.

Alexander Williamson said at first he didn’t know if it was lightning that struck him on his Phinney Ridge balcony early June 25, but doctors have said his injuries are consistent with lightning strikes. 911 logs confirm paramedics were called to the scene.

Williamson pointed to the metal siding on his building as a possible conductor. He said he noticed sparks of lightning near the tops of nearby trees before impact.

“All of a sudden, I get thrown like somebody picked me up,” he said, adding he landed inside his apartment and might have hit his head on some furniture.

His wife, Laura Severance, said she was asleep at the time.

“He was just in full panic attack,” she said.

Williamson said the lightning singed his pants and darkened parts of his balcony. He said his tooth fillings were blasted out of his mouth and caused bleeding. He believes he’s had neurological effects as well speech that includes stuttering. Williamson also claims his mind becomes fatigued later in the day.

“I know that’s one of his biggest concerns and worries, you know, is that mental capacity,” said Severance.

Williamson said he’ll need $5,000 worth of dental care, but that might also include seeking dental care internationally.

His friends have started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his medical expenses.

