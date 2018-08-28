Sunday's shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville has raised a lot of questions. Mainly, what is an eSports tournament and are they safe? Gameworks has seven locations around the country, including Seattle.

"We do anywhere from 5 to 8 tournaments per month in this location specifically that host about 10-75 people," said General Manager Ryan Bear.

Tournaments vary in size based on the popularity of the video game and prize money. Many of the tournaments at Gameworks are for practice.

"Believe it or not, people practice for eSports just like they do for regular sports. So they spend a lot of time just refining their craft," said Bear.

Others allow the winner to qualify for a bigger tournament that might include prize money. It can run from a few thousand dollars to millions.

The Halo World Championship Finals held in Seattle last April offered a purse of one million dollars. A 10-day tournament in Vancouver, BC last week that attracted international competition had more than $25 million up for grabs with the top team claiming $11 million and change.

With that much at stake, there can be a lot of pressure to perform, and safety is of top concern. At most smaller tournaments, security hasn't really been part of the conversation. And while Gameworks already provides security at its Seattle location, other organizers will no doubt be looking at their procedures for future tournaments.

RELATED: PAX West plans security upgrades in Seattle following Jacksonville shooting

© 2018 KING