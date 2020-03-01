SEATTLE — Spinning orbs of hot glass, employees at Artful Ashes have been turning the remains of loved ones into twinkling pieces of art since 2012.

Offering intimate, custom memorial experiences inside their glass hot shop at Pratt Fine Arts Center in Seattle’s Central District, owners Greg and Christina Dale are on a mission to help friends and family be more involved in the process of grieving a loved one.

Individuals and families come from all over the world to have a loved one's remains spun into blown glass masterpieces.

Artful Ashes employees guide customers through glass color selection, help them pick a shape, and chat as they transform fiery molten glass into a keepsake.

“You really wouldn’t think this, but 95% of folks that come in to watch their memorials being made in person, leave laughing and talking about the best times,” Greg Dale said.

The Dales see the glass keepsakes as an alternative memorial to keeping their ashes in an urn.

Pendents, hearts, and stars with ashes have been proven to be very popular.

“We’ve made about 50,000 memorials,” Greg said.

Losing a loved one can come with difficult emotions, but Artful Ashes hope they can help customers reflect on the good times.

“Getting to watch your memorials be made in person is very special,” Dale said.

