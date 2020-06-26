Seattle mayor says barriers in 'CHOP' zone will come down Sunday

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says the barriers in the 'CHOP' zone will come down this weekend following tense interactions Friday between protesters and SDOT crews.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says the barricades around the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone will come down this weekend.

Durkan did not speak directly with KING 5 after the meeting with organizers Friday evening, but one of the protesters inside said the mayor said the barriers would likely be removed Sunday morning. The city later confirmed the plans.

Some barricades will remain around the police station, where demonstrators plan to continue to protest.

The mayor met with organizers of the CHOP zone following a tense morning Friday when protesters blocked Seattle Department of Transporation (SDOT) crews from moving into the CHOP zone. The crews were staging construction equipment near the barriers, including several trucks and front end loaders.

SDOT Director Sam Zimbabwe, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins and SDOT workers spoke with protesters after crews arrived.

While the equipment was staged, at least one protester lay in the street on 12th Avenue to prevent the front end loader from moving forward. On SkyKING aerials, a line of SDOT trucks were seen lined up along 12th Avenue outside the CHOP barricade.

Durkan said in a statement issued Friday that the city met with organizers and with ministers to "discuss the restoration of the Capitol Hill area and long-term changes to transform policing."

She said the goal is to balance the protester's First Amendment rights and the public safety of the residents and businesses. The city also said it has provided resources for people who need access to COVID-19 testing, medical care or shelter.

"The Mayor suggested a series of steps that she believes can be taken in the coming days, including the removal of the barriers to create more access," her officer said in the statement. "She also believes in the planning for some of the long term changes to Cal Anderson [Park] including art installations and the community garden."

Durkan said this week that police will begin returning to the East Precinct in the CHOP, although a timeline wasn't provided. A spokesperson with the mayor's office said police do not plan to return to the precinct Friday.

The spokesperson said city staff had planned to remove some barriers blocking the roadway and clean up Cal Anderson Park. The city also planned to deploy social services to offer shelter to the homeless who were living in the park.

"Once this work commenced to remove some of the barriers blocking roadways, City workers were met with significant resistance by protesters, who grew increasingly agitated and aggressive towards City workers from SPR, SDOT and SPU," the spokesperson said in a statement.

A group known as Black Collective Voices said they will continue to hold space in the CHOP if the people choose to do so.

David Lewis, one of the CHOP organizers, said Friday the city will give organizers 72 hours to confer with demonstrators before the barriers are moved. Organizers said one of the barriers on 13th Avenue is expected to be moved Friday, and the rest will be negotiated after the waiting period.

"We have heard them in recognizing that some of the establishments are wanting more through traffic," said Lewis. "We get it. We want to work with the city, but we require that our demands are met."

Some of those demands include defunding the police department by 50% and reallocating funds to disadvantaged communities and terminating police officers with charges against them.

Protesters returned to the streets of Seattle Thursday night and early Friday morning. Demonstrators marched from the CHOP through downtown Seattle to the police department’s West Precinct.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) closed I-5 between I-90 and SR 520 for about 20 minutes Thursday night when protesters got on the interstate. Video posted on social media showed the group protesting on I-5 and a car driving up quickly and nearly hitting some of the protesters.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that an SUV ran through the closure from Dearborn to northbound I-5 and “nearly hit protestors.” Trooper Johnson asked anyone with information to call the WSP.