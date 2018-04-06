Two 13-year-old Boys Scouts and two adult leaders were airlifted to the hospital after becoming separated from their Seattle troop while hiking on Mount Baker Sunday.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says the group of four spent the night in a cave for shelter and are being treated for hypothermia. Temperatures in the area dipped to as low as 17 degrees overnight.

It is currently unknown where on Mount Baker the missing scouts were found, but Sheriff Bill Elfo says their scout troop entered near Glacier Creek Road. It is unclear when the scouts were first reported missing due to spotty radio transmissions.

Rescue crews started searching for the missing scouts Sunday night and continued into Monday morning. The border patrol helped with the search along with a helicopter.

B'ham Mt Rescue & BORSTAR searching for 4 missing climbers on Mt Baker. — WhatcomSAR (@WhatcomSAR) June 4, 2018

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2018 KING