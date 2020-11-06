Seattle Black Lives Matter group plans silent march and strike for Friday

The Seattle chapter of the national Black Lives Matter movement is planning a march and strike across Washington state on Friday, June 12.
The group's website says the "day of action will include a general strike and a silent march to honor and mourn the lives lost to police brutality and institutional racism."
The general strike is geared towards people who aren't able to march, according to the Black Lives Matter group: "We urge everyone to spend their time and energy on direct action for lasting structural change. Don’t go to work, and don’t work from home."
The group has organized a silent march for Friday, June 12 starting at Judkins Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The group posted the following guidelines on their site:
Rules for the March:
- Please be respectfully silent during the march.
- This is a time to join community in grief and mourning. Please don’t disrespect that by initiating chanting or booing.
- We encourage you to bring signs and other visual ways of making your voices heard during the protest.
- Please take the pandemic seriously.
- Maintain 6 feet distance from everyone who’s not in your household. There will be plenty of room, so be willing to spread out and expand the footprint of the march!
- Bring appropriate facial coverings (mask, cloth, scarf, bandana, etc)
- Bring gloves.
- Bring hand sanitizer.
- Do NOT attend if you are sick, exhibiting symptoms, or if you believe you have come into contact with someone who had COVID-19.
- After closing remarks, please disperse and return home immediately.
- Do this in the interest of mitigating your risk of coming into contact with the virus.
- Plan your visit to the area in advance so that you know how you will be getting home before you arrive at the protest.