GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities are searching for a missing boy at a Gaston County park.

Charlotte Fire is assisting the Gastonia Police Department with the search for 6-year-old Maddox Ritch at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia.

According to officials, Ritch was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials also said Ritch is autistic and non-verbal.

Ritch was last seen wearing an orange shirt with the writing "I'm the man" on the front.

