HAPPY VALLEY, Ore.-- Clackamas County Sheriff's are searching for a female suspect caught on surveillance stealing packages from homes in Happy Valley.

Deputies say the woman was seen stealing a package containing clothes, a book, and a video game on the 11000 block of Southeast Arie Cres. Rd early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503-723-4949 or use the online Tip Sheet at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference CCSO Case # 18-017287.

© 2018 KGW