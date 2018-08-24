UPDATE: Tacoma teachers reached a tentative agreement Thursday night. School is scheduled to start Monday, September 17, pending a vote from the Tacoma Education Association.

Only one school district remains at an impasse with teachers. The Tumwater Education Association has been on strike for more than one week. Click here for developments.

EXPLAINER: Understanding the McCleary Decision

The Seattle Education Association (SEA) approved a one-year contract Saturday, September 8. Classes began as scheduled on Wednesday, September 5.

The agreement includes a 10.5 percent pay increase for all SEA members and five additional parental leave days, according to Seattle Public Schools.

The statewide negotiations stemmed from a Washington Supreme Court ruling in June that found the Legislature had satisfied the conditions of the McCleary case. The case argued the state was not fully funding K-12 education. That ruling triggered additional funding for school districts. It also changed the way state education is funded by limiting revenue from local levies.

WATCH: What is the McCleary Decision?

WATCH: State superintendent Chris Reykdal on KING 5

© 2018 KING