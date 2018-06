SALEM, Ore. -- Police are warning the community of scammers going door to door asking to test homeowners' water.

"Yes, #SalemOR, unfortunately scammers will take advantage of any situation," Salem Police Department said in a tweet.

Police say if someone does knock on the door or rings the door bell, do not let them inside your home and call police at 503-588-6123.

