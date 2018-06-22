City of Salem officials are warning residents about reports of people going door-to-door asking to test their tap water for cyanotoxins.

Salem spokesperson Kenny Larson said the city is not aware of any home-kits that can properly test for harmful toxins created by algae blooms in the North Santiam River system.

"We are using the fastest, most efficient technology," Larson said.

If anyone shows up asking to do a water test, Larson said residents do not have to open their doors and to call Salem Police Department's non-emergency line at 503-588-6123.

We have been made aware of a potential scam involving people going door-to-door offering to test your water for cyanotoxins. Please don't let them into your home. If they show up at your door call the @SalemPoliceDept non-emergency number at 503-588-6123. #SalemOR — City of Salem (@cityofsalem) June 21, 2018

Yes, #SalemOR, unfortunately scammers will take advantage of any situation. Please report suspicious activity to the police department. And remember, just because someone knocks on the door or rings the doorbell—it doesn't mean you need to answer it. https://t.co/1uKRus4WxV — Salem Police Dept. (@SalemPoliceDept) June 21, 2018

