Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin, and Grammy-winning singer Ciara are among the featured speakers at this year's Seattle WE Day. The event is aimed at empowering young people to make a difference in their communities.

WE Day organizers say over 16,000 students and educators are expected to attend the May 3 event at KeyArena in Seattle.

Ciara and Wilson, her husband, are serving as co-chairs.

"Our years of involvement with WE have inspired us on so many levels. It is so empowering to experience the unwavering determination, passion and love the kids have at WE Day Seattle," Ciara said in a statement.

"From the young people on-stage sharing their challenges and triumphs, to the thousands of students in attendance who prove what caring for others can achieve, the energy and positivity at WE Day Seattle is unparalleled," Wilson said in a statement.

Other featured speakers include actors Bella Thorne, Jacob Tremblay, journalist Ann Curry, and Seattle Storm stars Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd.

VIDEO: Take a look back at WE Day 2016

WE Day and its educational program have been celebrated in Seattle for the last few years. The model empowers and challenges young people to act with intention, and lead with compassion. Elementary, middle and high school students learn how to tackle local and global issues, from bullying and homelessness, to poverty and the environment.

Here is the full list of speakers and performers for WE Day Seattle.

Rasheda Ali - Author/Actress/Activist

Doug Baldwin - Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl wide receiver

Celebrity Marauders - International DJ collective including Kardinal Offishall, Cipha Sounds, DJ Starting From Scratch and Dready

Ciara - Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer and WE Day Seattle Co-Chair

Ann Curry - Television personality and news journalist

Noah Cyrus - Singer

Jakayla Dixon - ‘Founder, Feel the Color’

Diane Guerrero - Actress/activist/author

Anthony Gonzalez - Actor, singer, and musician

Jack & Jack - Hit pop duo Jack Johnson and Jack Gilinsky

Sargun Handa - Student TEDx speaker and youth activist

Laurie Hernandez - Gymnast, Olympic gold medalist, New York Times best-selling author, winner of

Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars, and KPMG US Literacy Champion

Olivia Holt - Hollywood Records recording artist and actress

Kenyan Boys Choir - Traditional African male choir and universal recording artists

Craig and Marc Kielburger - Co-founders of WE

Silken Laumann - Four-time Olympian, best-selling author, child advocate, speaker and life coach

Jewell Loyd - #24, Seattle Storm Guard

Rachel Platten - Singer and songwriter

Dr. Jacqueline Sanderlin - Executive Director of School and Community Relations in the Inglewood Unified School District

Becky Savage - Walgreens ambassador for the #ItEndsWithUS Campaign, Founder of The 525 Foundation

Makenna Schwab - Founder, Makspire Foundation

Fawn R. Sharp - President of the Quinault Indian Nation

Breanna Stewart - #30, Seattle Storm Forward

Bella Thorne - Actress and Musician

Jacob Tremblay - Multiple Award Winning Actor

Esera Tuaolo - Former NFL Player, CEO & Executive Director of Hate is Wrong, speaker, author, and singer who was a top-16 finalist of season 13 of The Voice.

Lizzie Velasquez - Global motivational speaker, anti-bullying activist and author, YouTube personality

Spencer West - ME to WE motivational speaker, WE ambassador and author

Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks quarterback and WE Day Seattle Co-Chair

