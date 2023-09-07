1 dead after exchange of gunfire at Rockaway Beach, police say

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the area of North Juniper Street.

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. — A man died in a shooting at Rockaway Beach Thursday evening, according to Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.

Tillamook County Major Crimes responded to a report of an exchange of gunfire in the area of North Juniper Street in Rockaway Beach. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after resuscitative efforts, deputies said.

No officers were seriously injured, TCSO said.

An investigation is underway, and there is no danger to the public at this time, Sheriff Joshua Brown said. People should still avoid the area while an outside agency takes lead on the investigation.

It remains unclear if it was a deputy that shot him. Deputies have not released what led up to the shooting and has not identified the man.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

