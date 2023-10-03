Former Washington lawmaker Jim Moeller dies

The well-known former Washington legislator died Wednesday at the age of 67. Moeller had been battling a degenerative neurological disease for several years.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Well-known former Washington Legislator Jim Moeller has died at the age of 67. Moeller had been battling a degenerative neurological disease for several years and passed away Wednesday.

Moeller was one of the first openly gay lawmakers in the state and a bold advocate for people on many issues.

A trailblazer; and easy to spot with his big smile and bright bow ties. He was described as smart, funny and driven by colleagues and friends, like Democratic Rep. Sharon Wylie of Vancouver, who announced Moeller’s death speaking from the House floor on Wednesday.

"I think that he was brave before other people were brave, and he had a great sense of humor and just an incredible center for justice and fairness," Wylie told KGW on Thursday.



Moeller served on the Vancouver City Council for seven years before winning a seat in the state House, where he served from 2003 to 2017.



The democrat, born and raised in Vancouver, was a leader in the gay community, fighting for domestic partnership rights for Vancouver city workers, then same sex marriage statewide as a legislator.



Reacting to Moeller’s death on Facebook, Vancouver City Council candidate Mike Pond wrote in part: "I always say 'Jim paved the road, I now get to skip down!' I'm forever in your fan club. Thank you, for all you did for so many.”



“He was proud of who he was. He was confident in himself, and we all loved him for that,” Moeller's sister Fae told KGW.

Fae said the disease called progressive supranuclear palsy took her brother’s voice, but not his spirit.



“He still laughed, and he still smiled, and he still participated. And he loved people coming to visit him. He just loved people, that's who he was.”



A friend to many but with strong convictions, Moeller served as Speaker pro tempore in the state House of representative beginning in 2011.



He battled republican counterparts on big issues including a new bridge across the Columbia River, and managing the House.

Wylie said Moeller used his diplomatic good humor when debates got too heated.

“When tensions would get kind of crazy and people would get a little sleep deprived, he'd say one thing that was perfectly timed and break everybody up,” said Wylie.