'Savor the Couve' event helps struggling Vancouver restaurants, non-profits

VANCOUVER, Wash. — An event that helps Vancouver restaurants create more revenue is back for a second year. It's called 'Savor the Couve' and it allows restaurants to showcase their food to the public.

The campaign features over 80 restaurants and 16 non-profits.

Each week, five different restaurants will collaborate on creating five-course meal that sell for $125 and feed two people. Each restaurant will provide one course, and there's a new theme each week.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a local non-profit, and the rest goes to the restaurants. If people are interested, they place an order on the website and pick the food up every Thursday at The Diner on Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver. The campaign will go through the end of February 2022.

Bonnie Brasure owns Bleu Door Bakery and said in 2020, over half their sales were lost. She credits this event to helping her restaurant stay open.

"This is one of the biggest out-of-the box things, and it was the coolest ever," Brasure said. "It's like old fashioned progressive dinner but it's in one nice neat little package and everyone got it, but it's helped and that's what we've all been forced to do."

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce and Visit Vancouver USA created the 'Savor the Couve' campaign.

John McDonaugh with the chamber said the event was extremely successful in 2020.