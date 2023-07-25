More than 27K without power in Clark County

The outage was caused by a car crash, according to Clark Public Utilities.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — More than 27,000 customers are without power in Clark County, according to Clark Public Utilities. The outage is in Northeast Vancouver, near Orchards and Mill Plain.

The utility company reported that the outage, which was reported at 6:14 a.m., was caused by a car crash. Law enforcement has not reported any details about a crash in the area.

Officials have not said when the power will be restored.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

What to do if the power goes out

Ready.gov shares the following tips on its website for what to do when the power goes out:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed

Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages.

outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages. Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges

Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices

Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you

What to do after a power outage

Ready.gov shares the following advice on its website for what to do once the power comes back on:

When in doubt, throw it out! Throw away any food that has been exposed to temperatures 40 degrees or higher for two hours or more, or that has an unusual odor, color or texture.

If the power is out for more than a day, discard any medication that should be refrigerated, unless the drug’s label says otherwise. Consult your doctor or pharmacist immediately for a new supply.

