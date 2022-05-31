Student with handgun arrested at Skyview High School

It's the second time in a week that a Clark County student has brought a firearm to a school campus.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A student was arrested at Skyview High School in Clark County on Tuesday for bringing a handgun onto school grounds, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

It's the second time in a week that a Clark County student has been arrested for bringing a firearm to a school campus.

In Tuesday's incident, school staff discovered the handgun in the student's jacket pocket. The gun's magazine was loaded, police said. The student told school officials that he brought the gun for self-defense.

The student was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on school ground. The student, who is a juvenile, was referred to speak to a crisis responder while at the juvenile detention center, police said.

The previous incident occurred on May 26 when a student at Heritage High School was arrested after school staff found a handgun in his backpack, according to a previous CCSO news release.

The student told law enforcement that he had no intention of hurting himself or anyone else. Police did not say whether the gun was loaded, but a picture included with the news release appeared to show ammunition in the magazine.