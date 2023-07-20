Helicopter will continue dumping water as firefighters work to knock down Longview fire

The Longview Fire Department said it had scaled operations back to two engines at the site Thursday, but would continue to use a helicopter.

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above aired Wednesday evening.

Firefighters in Longview have continued to make progress knocking down the ongoing fire at a wood chip manufacturing plant, the fire department said Thursday morning, allowing them to scale back from eight fire vehicles at the site to just two, although a helicopter will also continue to dump water on the fire throughout the day.

Monitoring stations around Portland showed air quality back in the green on Thursday after being negatively impacted by smoke from the fire earlier in the week, but the fire department cautioned that there would continue to be smoke in the area around the fire depending on wind conditions Thursday.

Fire officials previously reported Wednesday that the fire had been contained to one "very large chip pile" and that site owner Nippon Dynawave was making plans to assist by bringing in contractors to use heavy equipment to pull the chips apart to help reach and extinguish the deeper parts of the fire. Those efforts will begin Thursday, according to the fire department.

