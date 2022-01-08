Portland man dies when boulder strikes vehicle on highway

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — A Portland man died when a boulder rolled down a hill and struck his vehicle on State Route 14 in Klickitat County, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said in a news release.

Stephan C. Becker, 45, was driving westbound on S.R. 14 around noon Friday when the boulder collided with his 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander east of Lyle, Wash. The vehicle to rolled before coming to a stop in the eastbound lane, the release said.