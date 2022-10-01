Officials identify man shot, killed by Vancouver police

45-year-old Luis Ku Huitzil died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officials in southwest Washington have identified the man that Vancouver police shot and killed Sunday at a mobile home park after police say he confronted officers with a knife.

45-year-old Luis Ku Huitzil died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner’s office listed Ku Huitzil’s residence as “unknown.”

Many details about the incident also remain unknown.

Four Vancouver Police Department officers are on paid leave, but the agency has not identified them or said how many fired weapons.

Authorities said around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, somebody called 911 to report a man inside their home on Northeast 59th Street was armed with knives and had possibly started a fire.

The caller and several others, including two children, were locked in a bedroom and eventually escaped through a window.

Police say he eventually “confronted officers with a knife."

A home security camera captured the moment the shooting happening. In the video shared with KGW, officers are heard ordering someone to put down weapons, then gunfire.

Warning: video content is graphic.

None of the four officers involved were outfitted with cameras, nor were their vehicles, Vancouver Police said earlier this week.