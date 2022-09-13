Man found dead inside tent in rural SW Washington, surrounded by explosive devices

A robot was sent in to remove explosive devices from the tent and the surrounding area before deputies were able to remove the man's body.

AMBOY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a tent full of improvised explosive devices in rural north Clark County on Monday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported.

At around 8:10 p.m. Monday, a driver called 911 after they were flagged down by a woman who said her boyfriend was unresponsive in a tent at their campsite. Deputies responded to the area, east of Chelatchie Prairie off U.S. Forest Service Forest Road 54, and were led by the woman to where she and her boyfriend had been camping.

The woman told deputies her boyfriend was possibly setting trip wires and traps around their tent the day before. As deputies got closer to the tent, they saw what looked like an improvised explosive device set around the tent. Deputies retreated and bomb technicians were called to the scene.

A robot with the Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit (MEDU) was sent in to check the tent and confirmed that a dead man was inside. After several hours removing multiple suspicious devices from the tent and the surrounding area, deputies and an investigator with the medical examiner's office were able to remove the body from the tent.

This is an ongoing investigation. The sheriff's office is not releasing the name of the man who died at this time. His manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.