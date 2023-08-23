Clark County deputies find human remains inside burned vehicle at missing man's home

The deputies were investigating a man's disappearance. They went to his home and found a burned vehicle on the property.

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Deputies who were investigating a man's disappearance found human remains inside a burned vehicle at his home in Hazel Dell on Monday.

Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies went to the man's last known address near Northwest Sluman Road and Northwest Overlook Drive. They found the burned vehicle on the property and contacted CCSO's Major Crimes Unit. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found human remains inside the burned vehicle.

The medical examiner has not identified the human remains yet. The sheriff's office has also not released the name of the man who was reported missing for several weeks.

Law enforcement took a person of interest who is connected to the investigation into custody on unrelated charges. The sheriff's office said it won't release the person's name because of the active homicide investigation. CCSO has not specified how the person of interest is connected to the case, and has not said what unrelated charges they are facing.

Multiple agencies helped examine the vehicle and the home on Tuesday, including the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team, Clark County Fire District 6, and an investigator from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Portland Field Office.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

