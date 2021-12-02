Woman killed in Vancouver house fire

On Dec. 2 at 6:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the home near Northeast 99th Street and 156th Avenue. The fire department said a large plume of smoke could be seen miles away. Two adults were able to escape the home and firefighters found a woman inside. She was taken into an ambulance where medics tried to treat her for possible carbon monoxide poisoning, but she died. No other residents or firefighters were injured.