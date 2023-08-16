House fire in La Center prompts Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notice

The fire in Clark County is prompting an evacuation notice for people within a half mile radius of Jenny Creek Road.

LA CENTER, Wash. — A house fire in La Center, Washington is prompting evacuations for those living nearby, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue reported the house fire at around 4 p.m. and warned people to stay away from the area near 370th and Jenny Creek Road.

Fire officials said the house fire spread to nearby vegetation, prompting road closures at Northwest Bolen Street and Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest 389th Street and Bolen Street.

A public alert with the Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notice is in place for 17 contacts within a half-mile radius of 37000 Jenny Creek Road, Clark County Sheriff's Office said. The area in red in the map below is the area under the notice.

A refugee center is set up at the RV parking lot at the Ilani Casino, Cowlitz Reservation.

Fire crews are on scene and KGW has a crew on the way.

Here's what evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 Notice - Go Now: Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.