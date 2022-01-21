Clark County's rental assistance program to provide financial help Saturday

400 households can apply for the assistance starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The need is so great, the applications are typically filled within 30 minutes.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — People with low income who have been impacted by the pandemic in Clark County can apply for financial assistance to help pay rent, including overdue rent payments, and utilities. The applications for rent assistance go live at 11 a.m. Saturday.

There are 400 new applications for assistance available through the county, but the applications are for first-time assistance only. Households that have already received rent assistance from Clark County aren't eligible to apply, county officials said.

The county said households who have received assistance in the past get help for 12 months, and those households have received an average of $8,000 in rent and utility payments.

The links to fill out applications can be found below. They go live at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 and will close once the 400 applications are gone.

Sunny Wonder, the director of diversion for the Council for the Homeless, a non-profit organization working to end homelessness in Clark County, said these applications in the past have filled up fast.

"I would expect that it would fill pretty quickly," Wonder said. She said she anticipates Saturday's allotment of assistance for 400 households will likely fill within 30 minutes.

There are multiple ways to apply either by website, phone or in person.

Potential applicants without internet can call 360-695-9677. Those without phone or internet can access applications through Share Fromhold Service Center at 2306 Northeast Endresen Road in Vancouver, across the street from WinCo.

The next round of applications will be made available on Wednesday, Feb. 2.