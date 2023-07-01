Boy, 10, critically hurt after incident at Washougal Motocross Park

The boy was participating as a competitor in a motocross race when he was struck by two other riders, officials say.

WASHOUGAL, Wash. — A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being involved in a motorcycle crash at Washougal Motocross Park Saturday morning, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

The boy lost control of his motorcycle and was hit by two other riders in the race event, according to a news release. CCSO received the report of the incident at 11:21 a.m.

Due to his injuries, the boy was transported to a nearby hospital by a Life Flight helicopter. He is in critical condition, officials said.

CCSO patrol and the traffic unit are investigating the incident.

The Washougal Motocross Park was hosting the 2023 Classic 7 MX Series, which features races for riders of all ages.