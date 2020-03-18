SALT LAKE CITY — An earthquake rocked Salt Lake City early Wednesday morning.

The quake hit just after 7 a.m. on the west side of the city, just north of the town of Magna. According to USGS, the earthquake was recorded as a 5.7 magnitude.

Utah Emergency Management says the quake was felt from Logan to Riverton in Utah, with the strongest shaking felt in Salt Lake City itself.

Power has been knocked out in some areas. It's not yet clear whether anyone was hurt.

The earthquake marks the strongest quake to hit Utah since 1992, when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake rattled St. George.

Aftershocks are likely Wednesday, according to Utah Emergency Management. Check back for updates.

