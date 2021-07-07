Coast Guard: 9 people missing in waters south of Key West

A total of 15 people were pulled from the waters as Tropical Storm Elsa was approaching the area.

KEY WEST, Fla. — The search is on for nine people believed to be missing off the coast of Key West after Tropical Storm Elsa made its way through the area.

A total of 15 people were pulled from the waters in three separate rescues Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The first two people were rescued just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday after they were found about 23 miles southeast of Key West by a cargo ship named the Western Carmen.

A crew from a cutter called Thetis pulled another 10 people from the water, while three others were rescued by the Coast Guard nearly three hours later.

#UPDATE 3 more survivors were rescued. Photos of the scene from @USCG Cutter Thetis. The search for more survivors continue as we evaluate the health and provide medical attention for those rescued. pic.twitter.com/9eD0VeioGI — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 6, 2021

Two cutters along with two helicopters and an airplane from Miami and Clearwater responded for rescue efforts. It's still unclear how the people got in the water and where they were going.