Just in time for the Christmas holiday week, five days of razor clam digs have been approved by wildlife officials.

Diggers can go out in the evening hours starting Monday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 29, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the digs after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.

Below are the approved digs for the following beaches, dates and low tides:

December 23, Monday, 4:35 pm, -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

December 26, Thursday, 6:47 pm, -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

December 27, Friday, 7:26 pm, -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

December 28, Saturday, 8:05 pm, -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

December 29, Sunday, 8:43 pm, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Wildlife officials said they did not schedule digs on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day because the turnout is usually low.

In order to ensure the conservation of future generations of clams, wildlife experts set razor clam seasons that are based on the results of an annual coast-wide razor clam stock assessment and by considering the harvest to date.

The final approval for tentatively scheduled openings will always depend on whether marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2019-20 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Diggers should also come prepared with the appropriate gear, including god lighting devices since low tides come at dusk and after dark.

You can find more information about the razor clam dig schedule for the New Year on the WDFW website.