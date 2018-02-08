UTAH -- (KKCO/NBC News) A group of rafters helped save the life of a pilot after his plane went down in the Colorado River near Westwater, Utah Thursday.

"We saw a plane fly low over the river and about 15, 20 minutes later we saw it crumpled up in a heap at the edge of the river," said Max Meneley, who was rafting. "He did have a personal beacon so and we had about 30 minutes of cell service and told the paramedics where we were going and pretty much just rowed as hard as we could."

A spokesperson for the Mesa County Sheriff's office say the 59-year-old pilot was conscious and breathing when he was airlifted to the hospital.

