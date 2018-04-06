Angela Gomez recorded the 16-second video and posted it on her Facebook page right after it happened Saturday at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. It has more than 14,000 shares, and more than 2,000 comments.

Here are just some of the remarks. Some viewers may find these comments disturbing.

Gomez told me what sparked these remarks is that her aunt asked this woman and her husband to tell their child get off of the table, because he was sitting on top of it. The Gomez family was going to eat their food.

Gomez says the husband immediately responded, saying, “He's just a kid.”

She then says that's when the woman started making racist remarks.

"It is sad that people still think that way,” Gomez said. “Like what brought us to this? Why is it okay all of a sudden for people to say those things in public where children are at."

Gomez says with recent racist videos that have surfaced across the country, she felt compelled to show what happened.

She moved to San Antonio six years ago and says she couldn't believe something like this would happen as they were there celebrating a birthday. She also says her father is a veteran who fought for this country.

KENS 5 reached out to Six Flags for a comment and their director of marketing told us: "We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and deeply regret that this exchange took place in our park."

