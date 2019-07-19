Several Puget Sound beaches closed on Friday after 3 million gallons of untreated sewage poured into the Sound.

The Washington State Department of Ecology blames the spill on pumping system failures at two of King County's largest sewage treatment plants: the West Point Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Renton Wastewater Treatment Plant.

North and South Beaches in King County's Discovery Park are closed due to the spill. The DOE initially reported that several beaches were closed because of the spill.

Fay Bainbridge Park, Indianola Dock and Joel Pritchard Park in Kitsap County will be closed until July 22 due to the spill. Sewage from the King County spill can reach Kitsap beaches.

The system failures were likely caused by power disruptions at the plant, the Department of Ecology said.

On July 18, there was a separate power failure at the county’s Renton Wastewater Treatment Plant, resulting in potentially limited disinfection of treated wastewater.

The department said the untreated sewage spilled into the Sound for about 27 minutes.