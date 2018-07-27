The Seattle Police Department’s lip sync video was only out about 15 hours before it had a spoof video.

Seattle hip-hop producer and emcee Matt “Spek” Watson produced his own version of the video Wednesday, splicing the first minute and a half with scenes of downtown Seattle protests. In Watson’s version, Seattle police officers are seen managing crowds with bikes, struggling with protesters while armed with batons, and releasing pepper spray.

Watson said the police’s department’s lip sync video, which included a massive community parade and cameos from local influencers, did not line up with his experiences with Seattle Police, particularly at protests. In several protests that turned violence, including May Day marches in 2016, Seattle Police deployed pepper spray and flash bangs on protesters.

WATCH: Satire video splices protest footage in lip sync video (via Spekulation)

“I realized it would get the point across better to just re-edit the video using some of those real-life examples juxtaposed with their scripted, choreographed narrative they're attempting to push,” Watson said.

A Seattle Police detective who was the brains behind the video said it was “community driven,” and hoped it would help the community know how much the department cares for citizens. Watson disagreed, claiming that reasoning showed a disconnect between the department and the people of Seattle.

“The video comes across as a superficial distraction from the real goals of community policing,” Watson said.

Seattle Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The satire video has spread online with over 42,000 Facebook views as of Friday morning. It has also sparked controversy, with some people supporting Watson’s take. Others criticized the video, claiming it generalized the police department.

“I hope my video at least makes people feel like their experiences are not being ignored or whitewashed without any push-back,” Watson said.

© 2018 KING