PORTLAND, Ore. — Powell's Books announced on Friday that over 100 employees were working again to fulfill online orders from Powells.com.

Powell's Books, Inc. Some of the books we're seeing again and again on the shipping line:... The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson, Sally Rooney's Normal People, Untamed by Glennon Doyle (yes, we have it in stock!), and Hilary Mantel's The Mirror and the Light. What's next on your reading list while you're holed up at home?

Powell's CEO Emily Powell said in a community message "Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your incredible and unwavering support. Your kind words, messages of encouragement, ideas for perseverance, and orders for books have taken our breath away."

Powell said that orders may be slow as they take the necessary precautions to keep everyone healthy.

Powell's also said that while they don't know what the future holds, they will keep fulfilling orders and keep their booksellers employed and on health insurance.

Powell's included donation links to the Oregon Community Foundation COVID-19 Fund, to BINC (the Book Industry Charitable Foundation helps booksellers experiencing financial distress), and to the ILWU Local 5.

