PORTLAND, Ore. -- Friday kicked off a long weekend of Pride celebrations in Portland. Many people who celebrated looked back on how far Portland has come to make those in the LGBTQ community feel accepted.

At the annual block party in front of Scandals bar on SW Stark St., many people celebrated the street, itself. This week, the Portland City Council voted to change SW Stark to SW Harvey Milk Street, in honor of the late gay rights advocate from San Francisco. To Bill Wright, the tribute seemed fitting in Portland.

“I've always thought Portland had a real proud mantra,” said Wright.

The block party at Scandals became a Portland Pride tradition 13 years ago. Back then, same-sex couples could sport their colors and pride, but they couldn't legally marry in Oregon. That would change for good in 2014.

“Love is love,” said Wright’s husband, Michael Moody. “We're equal. We're no longer second class citizens.”

Portland's pride festival itself has been around since the mid 1970's. For some, just marching in the Pride Parade even 25 years ago could have been a personal risk. Moody remembers those days and how things have changed.

“The gay community is not as isolated as it used to be,” said Moody. “It's more a part of the fabric of the city, openly.”

“It’s a beacon of hope,” added Albert Fox, who moved to Portland from the Midwest—a move he said in many ways, set him free.

“Everywhere I went, it was terrifying to be gay,” said Fox.

So yes, to passersby it was just a block party—a gathering where two streets cross. But for others it was a celebration at the intersection of history, and what's yet to come.

“I would love to see my country be more like Portland,” said Moody.



