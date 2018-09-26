PORTLAND, Ore. — A recycling center in Northwest Portland caught fire early Wednesday morning, causing smoky conditions for much of the city.

The fire was reported at Greenway Recycling on Northwest St. Helens Road around 3:45 a.m. The facility recycles wood, metal, roof shingles and demolitioned items.

Portland Fire and Rescue officials said the fire started in a large pile of scrap wood and grew dangerously close to Forest Park, but crews kept it from spreading.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Crews may be at the scene of the fire for days, firefighters said.

The air pollution from the fire is unlikely to affect people outside the immediate area of the fire, according to the deputy health officer for Multnomah County.

"Breathing smoke from this fire for several hours would not cause long-term harm. That said, people in the area may notice irritation of their nose and throat when the smoke is thick," said Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Deputy Health Officer. "The elderly, young children, and those with underlying heart and lung conditions are more sensitive to the short-term irritation from the smoke. These groups should stay inside with the windows closed until the smoke clears and see your health care provider if you have serious trouble breathing."

Raw Sky 8 video over the Greenway Recycling fire

