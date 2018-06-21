PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland restaurant jumped into the immigration debate by putting a simple message on its receipts.

Printed on the receipts at the River Pig Saloon are the words "immigrants make America great. They also cooked your food."

Mike Benner

The owner says he wanted to make sure people are aware just how important immigrants are to the restaurant industry.

"This industry runs off immigrants, this industry, the heart and soul, really the motor that

runs the industry is the Hispanics. They don't really have a voice in it, we get all the fame and the voice," Ramzy Hattar, River Pig Saloon Owner.

Ramzy says he's gotten great feedback on the message so far and doesn't plan to take the message off the bill anytime soon.

© 2018 KGW