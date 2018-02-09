PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer has been placed on administrative leave after using a form of "deadly force" during an arrest in Southeast Portland on Friday night.

Police approached Johnathan A. Harris, 37, who was wanted on a theft warrant from Clackamas County, in front of a home in the 9300 block of Southeast Ramon Street.

Officers attempted to take Harris into custody, but he refused to listen to their orders and physically resisted the arrest, police said.

During the struggle, officers determined that Harris was carrying a gun, police said. That is when an officer reportedly attempted a carotid neck hold.

After the reported hold, officers took possession of the gun and took Harris into custody.

Harris was evaluated by emergency medical personnel, who determined he was okay, according to police. He was lodged at Multnomah County Jail on a Felon in Possession of a Firearm charge and a warrant for Theft. Police say additional charges may be added.

According to Portland Police policy, a carotid neck hold is considered "deadly force," alongside the use of a firearm and a strike to the head, neck or throat with a hard object.

Members of the Detective Division's Homicide Detail responded to the scene of this incident to perform an investigation.

The 26-year veteran officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

"We are thankful that no one was injured during this incident," said Chief Danielle Outlaw. "As with any use of force, this incident will be thoroughly reviewed, and we will release additional information when it is appropriate to do so."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at 503-823-9786 or Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449 or Vince.Cui@portlandoregon.gov.

© 2018 KGW