PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Police Bureau has Lieutenant Stephanie Lurenco to captain effective on June 28, Police Chief Danielle Outlaw says.

The bureau says, Lieutenant Stephanie Lourenco will be the first transgender officer promoted to captain.

"I selected Acting Captain Lourenco to be promoted because I am impressed by her leadership skills," said Chief Danielle Outlaw. "She has demonstrated professionalism, ability to get things done and understands the importance of community engagement at a time when it is so needed. Since it is Pride Week, we wanted to highlight her accomplishments, but do not want to diminish the fact that this promotion is based solely on her skills and abilities."

Lourenco began her career with the bureau on August 12, 1999. During her time she has worked through the precincts before being promoted to sergeant and assigned to the Northeast Precinct in 2005. In 2011, she transferred to the Family Services Division/Domestic Violence Reduction Unit. In 2015, she was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to Central Precinct. She has most recently been assigned to the Family Services Division.

Twenty years ago, Lourenco founded Transgender Community of Police Officers/Sheriffs along with other transgender officers across the country that offers support and encouragement to its members.

In her new role she will lead the bureaus' traffic division.

