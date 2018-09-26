PORTLAND, Ore. — You won't see any Portland Police officers aboard TriMet's MAX trains checking for fare, according to PPB Sgt. Chris Burley.

Last week, a circuit court judge ruled TriMet transit police and fare enforcement officers violated the Oregon constitution.

Ana del Rocio, a school board member in Portland, was "stopped and seized without individualized suspicion" in a fare inspection mission at a MAX platform in March 2018. All passengers exiting the train were asked for proof of payment by TriMet employees. Two Portland Police officers were present.

Del Rocio was eventually charged with evading fare and giving false information to a police officer.

The court decision, issued by Judge John Wittmayer, found the stop violated del Rocio's constitutional rights,

"What crossed line for judge appears to be involvement of Portland Police officer assigned to TriMet," according to Steven Wilker with Tonkon Torp LLP in Portland. "It also involved or [had the] potential for criminal consequences of fare inspection. Because that’s a potential crime, it’s not merely an administrative stop."

Sgt. Burley told KGW News the bureau won't be "conducting fare inspection missions on the TriMet system ... at this time."

He added the bureau is working with the city attorney's office "for advisement and will follow applicable laws related to the TriMet system."

TriMet spokesperson Roberta Altstadt told KGW, "TriMet is evaluating the judge’s opinion and we will determine if changes need to be made, but fares are required on all TriMet buses and trains and enforcement will continue."

