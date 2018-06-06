PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Police made multiple arrests Tuesday afternoon during a mission to combat drug-related activity downtown before Fleet Week.

At SW 10th Ave. and SW Jefferson St., they arrested a suspected drug dealer who told officers he’d swallowed heroin. Paramedics took him to the hospital.

Sgt. Chris Burley told KGW the Portland Police Bureau’s mission was to reduce street-level drug activity before the city's premier Rose Festival events. On Wednesday, the first round of Navy ships will dock for Fleet Week. Burley said NCIS agents were helping police with the missions ahead of the arrivals.

Many people walking around downtown said they appreciated the Police Bureau’s effort.

“I think it's a really good idea because there's a lot of crazy things that happen downtown,” said Timothy Wiser. “There's going to be so many kids and families that it's just for everybody's safety.”

Others, such as Sandra Reggans-Hahn, had mixed feelings about the missions.

“I feel that if they're going to raid they should have done it a long time ago,” said Reggans-Hahn. “Then, [police] should find out why [those arrested] are out selling… and buying the drugs.”

The fleet was expected to arrive on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. The ships will leave on Monday morning between 7:00 and 10:00 a.m.

